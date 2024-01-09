Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $375.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

