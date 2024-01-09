M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.