NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.17

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.17 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.77). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 8,121 shares.

NAHL Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.60. The stock has a market cap of £29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6,050.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

