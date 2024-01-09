NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 2,130 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

