NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 47,995 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,024,000 after acquiring an additional 122,112 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,597,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

