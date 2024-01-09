NBT Bank N A NY Acquires Shares of 4,105 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.63 and a 200 day moving average of $324.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.