NBT Bank N A NY Buys 3,869 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average of $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

