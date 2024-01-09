NBT Bank N A NY Buys New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TEL opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

