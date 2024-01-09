NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.