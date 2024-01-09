NBT Bank N A NY Has $998,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 845,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 401,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

