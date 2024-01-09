NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

SYY stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

