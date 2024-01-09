NBT Bank N A NY Invests $1.28 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

