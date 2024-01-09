NBT Bank N A NY Invests $1.82 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.