NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.