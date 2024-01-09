NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5 %

RBC stock opened at $272.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.97.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

