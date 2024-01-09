NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 3,869 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 353.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

NYSE HSY opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

