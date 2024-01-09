NBT Bank N A NY Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $797.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.65. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.