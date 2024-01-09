NBT Bank N A NY Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

