NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

