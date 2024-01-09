NBT Bank N A NY Sells 115 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $376.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $377.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.93 and its 200 day moving average is $349.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

