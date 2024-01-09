NBT Bank N A NY Sells 5,726 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

