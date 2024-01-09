NBT Bank N A NY Sells 628 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

MMM opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

