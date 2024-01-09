NBT Bank N A NY Takes $1.16 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $997.18 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $645.06 and a one year high of $1,018.50. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $967.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.