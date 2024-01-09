New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,693 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,652 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

