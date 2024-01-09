New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Stephens began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

