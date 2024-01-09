New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

