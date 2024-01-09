New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after buying an additional 83,085 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

