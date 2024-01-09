New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.44 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.