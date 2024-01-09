New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in eBay by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in eBay by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,762,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,988,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

