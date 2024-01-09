New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

