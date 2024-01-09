New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $309.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.44. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

