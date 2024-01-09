New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,732 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

