New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,570 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,928,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

