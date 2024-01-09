New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,607 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.75.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.