New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 126,377 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

