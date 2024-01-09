New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,373 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.