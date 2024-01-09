New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,563 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $6,207,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,875.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

