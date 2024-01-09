New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

FDS opened at $458.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.