NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $30.60 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

