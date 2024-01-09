North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.47

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and traded as high as $29.68. North West shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 6,271 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNWWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

North West Trading Down 0.8 %

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

