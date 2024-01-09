Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.76

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and traded as high as $31.99. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 4,326 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

