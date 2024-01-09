NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 394,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of NOV worth $132,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Down 1.8 %

NOV stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

About NOV



NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

