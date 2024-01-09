Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $477.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

