Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

