Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.25% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.