OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OFSSH)

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

