ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,149 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $91,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.3% in the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

