ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $6.25. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 98,058 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.38.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 268,642 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

