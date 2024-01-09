Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGE opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.