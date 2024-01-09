Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $501.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

